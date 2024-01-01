Head to Head Survey: Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Guangzhou Automobile Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 5 16 0 2.76 Guangzhou Automobile Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $28.48, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 13.55 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -3.89 Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A $0.49 0.91

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Guangzhou Automobile Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guangzhou Automobile Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guangzhou Automobile Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Guangzhou Automobile Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Guangzhou Automobile Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Guangzhou Automobile Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Guangzhou Automobile Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Free Report)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, and energy vehicles; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts and components, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, micro motors, shifters, electric controllers, and interior and exterior decorations. The company also provides financial investment, insurance, insurance brokerage, financial leasing, automobile credit, and other related services; and engages in the businesses of vehicle sales, logistics, international trading, second-hand vehicles, end-of-life vehicles disassembling, resources recycling, supporting services, digitalization and mobility transportation services, etc. In addition, it offers investment management services; and engages in the trade of steel. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.