Head to Head Survey: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) & Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) and Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Suncast Solar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51% Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Suncast Solar Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.63 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.82 Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Suncast Solar Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncast Solar Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied DNA Sciences and Suncast Solar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suncast Solar Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.25%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Suncast Solar Energy.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences beats Suncast Solar Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Suncast Solar Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc., provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables. The company was formerly known as Paradise Music & Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. in December 2011. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.