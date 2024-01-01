Head to Head Review: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RealReal
|$603.49 million
|0.34
|-$196.45 million
|($1.85)
|-1.09
|Unrivaled Brands
|$52.01 million
|0.10
|-$188.93 million
|$0.01
|0.68
Unrivaled Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RealReal and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RealReal
|0
|5
|3
|0
|2.38
|Unrivaled Brands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RealReal
|-32.78%
|N/A
|-28.45%
|Unrivaled Brands
|-2.37%
|N/A
|-1.16%
Summary
RealReal beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About Unrivaled Brands
Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.