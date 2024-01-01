Head to Head Review: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) versus Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $603.49 million 0.34 -$196.45 million ($1.85) -1.09 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.10 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.68

Unrivaled Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

RealReal has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RealReal and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -32.78% N/A -28.45% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Summary

RealReal beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

