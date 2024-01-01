Head-To-Head Review: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -10.00 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -25.00

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Found Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 141.33%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.