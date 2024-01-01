Head-To-Head Contrast: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) versus MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Procore Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.74 $17.99 million $0.22 12.41 Procore Technologies $720.20 million 13.79 -$286.93 million ($1.64) -42.21

MarketWise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and Procore Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Procore Technologies has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% Procore Technologies -25.94% -15.88% -10.18%

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketWise beats Procore Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

