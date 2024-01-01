Head to Head Comparison: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% -1,654.69% -2.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $3.79 billion 0.63 $14.22 million $0.42 41.33 Soho House & Co Inc. $1.12 billion 1.24 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -18.74

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.