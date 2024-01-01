General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 977.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.3% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. 3,544,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

