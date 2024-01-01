Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.