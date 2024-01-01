Foresight Global Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 8.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $94.69 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.