Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
FSR opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.68.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
