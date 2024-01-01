First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.66 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.