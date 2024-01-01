First Pacific Financial Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $660.08 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

