First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty Company Profile

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.65.

(Get Free Report

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.