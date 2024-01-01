First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FCR.UN
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.