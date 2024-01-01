FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

