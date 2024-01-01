FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

