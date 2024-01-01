FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.97. 1,948,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,605. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

