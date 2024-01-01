Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.