Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.68.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

