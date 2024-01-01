Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 3,296 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,022. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

