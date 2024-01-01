Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 3,150 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.64. 1,227,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

