Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

