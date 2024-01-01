Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,908. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -651.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,566.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

