Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 385 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 2.0 %

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.22. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

