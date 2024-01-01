Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

