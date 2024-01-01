Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

LNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,048. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

