Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $108.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

