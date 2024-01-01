Euro Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $514,066.99 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $57.44 million and $514,066.99 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 52,158,186 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

