Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

