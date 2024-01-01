Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
