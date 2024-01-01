Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $565,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

