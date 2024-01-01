E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. Redburn Atlantic cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after buying an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after buying an additional 1,293,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

