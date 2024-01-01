Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DUK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $97.04. 2,295,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,646. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

