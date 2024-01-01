DSS Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, January 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.
DSS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.12 on Monday. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.
DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DSS Company Profile
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
