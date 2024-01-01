DSS Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, January 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.12 on Monday. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). DSS had a negative net margin of 222.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DSS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.