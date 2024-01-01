Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 190,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,179. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

