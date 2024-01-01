Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Cut by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $391,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
