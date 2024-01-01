Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Cut by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $391,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.