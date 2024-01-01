Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. The company has a market cap of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $145.86 and a 1 year high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

