Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $133.93 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Dent has a market capitalization of $133.93 million and $4.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dent Token Profile
Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.
Buying and Selling Dent
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.