Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,480.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.56. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.