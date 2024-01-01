Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

CPA stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

