Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Gogo Stock Up 0.9 %

GOGO stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gogo

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

