Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 168,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DUSA opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

