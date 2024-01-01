Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.34. 1,407,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,456. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

