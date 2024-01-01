Dakota Wealth Management Sells 11,887 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.67. 28,060,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

