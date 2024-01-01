Dakota Wealth Management Has $9.12 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

