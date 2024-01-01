Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.17. 1,188,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

