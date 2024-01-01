Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.10 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.87. 1,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.