Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

