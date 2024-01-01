Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 199.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,503,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $596.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

