Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $228,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Salesforce by 12.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 963,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $195,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 27.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,479. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

