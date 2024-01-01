Critical Survey: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) versus Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evolution Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Evolution Mining pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Evolution Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.45 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.07 38.65

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Evolution Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Evolution Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Evolution Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 2 3 1 0 1.83 Evolution Mining 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Evolution Mining.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Evolution Mining on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Catalpa Resources Limited and changed its name to Evolution Mining Limited in November 2011. Evolution Mining Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

