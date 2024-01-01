Critical Contrast: Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -1,359.04% -112.25% -64.59% ImmunityBio -82,377.52% N/A -123.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gritstone bio and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 259.48%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.32%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

This table compares Gritstone bio and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $19.94 million 9.75 -$119.69 million ($1.24) -1.65 ImmunityBio $240,000.00 13,966.27 -$416.57 million N/A N/A

Gritstone bio has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

